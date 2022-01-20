WNS: Q3 Earnings Insights

WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WNS (Hldgs) beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.83, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $36.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WNS (Hldgs)'s past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.68 0.69 0.60 EPS Actual 0.86 0.76 0.71 0.79 Revenue Estimate 243.52M 230.07M 227.53M 213.43M Revenue Actual 254.40M 236.30M 228.30M 224.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.