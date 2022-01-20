WNS: Q3 Earnings Insights
WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WNS (Hldgs) beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.83, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $36.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WNS (Hldgs)'s past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.68
|0.69
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.76
|0.71
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|243.52M
|230.07M
|227.53M
|213.43M
|Revenue Actual
|254.40M
|236.30M
|228.30M
|224.50M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News