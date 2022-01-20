Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Pacific Premier Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.84, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pacific Premier Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.71
|0.58
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|1.01
|0.72
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|166.08M
|167.69M
|166.57M
|160.51M
|Revenue Actual
|199.17M
|187.66M
|185.39M
|191.39M
