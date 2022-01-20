Recap: Sandvik Q4 Earnings
Sandvik (OTC:SDVKY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sandvik reported in-line EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $687.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandvik's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.31
|0.27
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.32
|0.29
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|2.64B
|2.67B
|2.62B
|2.79B
|Revenue Actual
|2.87B
|2.79B
|2.59B
|2.60B
