 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sandvik Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 7:04am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Sandvik Q4 Earnings

 

Sandvik (OTC:SDVKY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandvik reported in-line EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $687.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandvik's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.31 0.27 0.16
EPS Actual 0.35 0.32 0.29 0.31
Revenue Estimate 2.64B 2.67B 2.62B 2.79B
Revenue Actual 2.87B 2.79B 2.59B 2.60B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SDVKY)

Earnings Outlook For Sandvik
Sandvik Receives SEK 250M Order From Codelco For AutoMine Solutions
Sandvik Acquires Michigan-Based Dimensional Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum
Sandvik Updates On M&A Costs For Q4
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com