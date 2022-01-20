First Internet: Q4 Earnings Insights
First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Internet beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $323.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 7.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Internet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.20
|0.95
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|1.11
|1.05
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|23.43M
|23.07M
|21.33M
|19.56M
|Revenue Actual
|28.73M
|30.57M
|28.90M
|31.52M
