Eagle Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eagle Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.25 1.18 1.05 EPS Actual 1.36 1.50 1.36 1.21 Revenue Estimate 80.23M 84.03M 82.51M 79.98M Revenue Actual 79.05M 84.63M 82.65M 81.42M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.