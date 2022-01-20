Eagle Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eagle Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eagle Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|1.25
|1.18
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.50
|1.36
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|80.23M
|84.03M
|82.51M
|79.98M
|Revenue Actual
|79.05M
|84.63M
|82.65M
|81.42M
