 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: H.B. Fuller Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 3:35am   Comments
Share:
Recap: H.B. Fuller Q4 Earnings

 

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

H.B. Fuller beat estimated earnings by 0.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.08, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $119.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 7.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H.B. Fuller's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.92 0.47 0.85
EPS Actual 0.79 0.94 0.66 1.06
Revenue Estimate 797.48M 764.37M 680.10M 734.32M
Revenue Actual 826.83M 827.87M 725.90M 777.64M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FUL)

Earnings Scheduled For January 19, 2022
Earnings Outlook For H.B. Fuller
What Does H.B. Fuller's Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com