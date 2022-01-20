Recap: H.B. Fuller Q4 Earnings

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

H.B. Fuller beat estimated earnings by 0.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.08, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $119.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 7.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H.B. Fuller's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.92 0.47 0.85 EPS Actual 0.79 0.94 0.66 1.06 Revenue Estimate 797.48M 764.37M 680.10M 734.32M Revenue Actual 826.83M 827.87M 725.90M 777.64M

