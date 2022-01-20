Recap: H.B. Fuller Q4 Earnings
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
H.B. Fuller beat estimated earnings by 0.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.08, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $119.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 7.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at H.B. Fuller's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.92
|0.47
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.94
|0.66
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|797.48M
|764.37M
|680.10M
|734.32M
|Revenue Actual
|826.83M
|827.87M
|725.90M
|777.64M
