Kinder Morgan: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kinder Morgan beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.25, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.31 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kinder Morgan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.19
|0.24
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.23
|0.60
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|3.26B
|2.88B
|3.03B
|3.05B
|Revenue Actual
|3.82B
|3.15B
|5.21B
|3.12B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News