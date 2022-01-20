Kinder Morgan: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kinder Morgan beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.25, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.31 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinder Morgan's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.19 0.24 0.24 EPS Actual 0.22 0.23 0.60 0.27 Revenue Estimate 3.26B 2.88B 3.03B 3.05B Revenue Actual 3.82B 3.15B 5.21B 3.12B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.