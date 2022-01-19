 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 2:10pm   Comments
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.22% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SCHW: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 52.88 shares of Charles Schwab at the time with $1,000. This investment in SCHW would have produced an average annual return of 11.31%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion.

Charles Schwab's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Charles Schwab you would have approximately $4,840.82 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

