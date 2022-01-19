Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Shares of Mondelez International Inc. MDLZ traded at a new 12-month high today of $68.17. So far today approximately 652,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 7.1 million shares.

Over the past year, Mondelez International Inc. has traded in a range of $52.91 to $68.17 and is now at $67.94, 28% above that low.

Mondelez has operated as an independent organization since its split from the former Kraft Foods North This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

American grocery business in October 2012. The firm is a leading player in the global snack arena with a presence in the biscuit (48% of sales), chocolate (31%), gum/candy (10%), beverage (4%), and cheese and grocery (7%) aisles. Mondelez’s portfolio includes well-known brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Halls, Trident, and Cadbury, among others. The firm derives around one third of revenue from developing markets, nearly 40% from Europe, and the remainder from North America.

Mondelez International Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($67.94) 21.5% above its average consensus price target of $53.32.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.