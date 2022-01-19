 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Webster Financial
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Webster Financial

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Webster Financial will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.10.

Webster Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Webster Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.08 0.99 0.92 0.71
EPS Actual 1.08 1.21 1.25 0.99
Price Change % 1.18% 1.16% -6.58% 3.22%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial were trading at $63.44 as of January 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (WBS)

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Webster Financial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings