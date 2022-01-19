Recap: OFG Bancorp Q4 Earnings
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OFG Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 5.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OFG Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.53
|0.44
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.78
|0.56
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|102.80M
|99.70M
|99.55M
|100.95M
|Revenue Actual
|102.70M
|102.26M
|98.20M
|98.74M
