Recap: OFG Bancorp Q4 Earnings

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OFG Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 5.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OFG Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.53 0.44 0.45 EPS Actual 0.81 0.78 0.56 0.42 Revenue Estimate 102.80M 99.70M 99.55M 100.95M Revenue Actual 102.70M 102.26M 98.20M 98.74M

