Fastenal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fastenal beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.38, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $173.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fastenal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.41
|0.36
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.42
|0.37
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.54B
|1.51B
|1.42B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.55B
|1.51B
|1.42B
|1.36B
