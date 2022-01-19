 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fastenal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 7:02am   Comments
Share:
Fastenal: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fastenal beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.38, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $173.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fastenal's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.41 0.36 0.33
EPS Actual 0.42 0.42 0.37 0.34
Revenue Estimate 1.54B 1.51B 1.42B 1.34B
Revenue Actual 1.55B 1.51B 1.42B 1.36B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FAST)

Fastenal Q4 EPS $0.40 Beats $0.38 Estimate, Sales $1.53B Beat $1.51B Estimate
A Preview Of Fastenal's Earnings
What Does Fastenal's Debt Look Like?
5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com