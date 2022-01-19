 Skip to main content

Recap: Citizens Financial Group Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 7:01am   Comments
Recap: Citizens Financial Group Q4 Earnings

 

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citizens Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 11.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $13.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citizens Financial Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.16 1.09 0.97 0.91
EPS Actual 1.22 1.46 1.41 1.04
Revenue Estimate 1.64B 1.63B 1.65B 1.70B
Revenue Actual 1.66B 1.61B 1.66B 1.71B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

