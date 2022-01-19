Recap: Citizens Financial Group Q4 Earnings
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:20 AM.
Earnings
Citizens Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 11.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $13.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Citizens Financial Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|1.09
|0.97
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.22
|1.46
|1.41
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|1.64B
|1.63B
|1.65B
|1.70B
|Revenue Actual
|1.66B
|1.61B
|1.66B
|1.71B
