UnitedHealth Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 05:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UnitedHealth Group beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $4.48 versus an estimate of $4.31, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8.28 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.41
|4.43
|4.38
|2.41
|EPS Actual
|4.52
|4.70
|5.31
|2.52
|Revenue Estimate
|71.19B
|69.45B
|69.22B
|65.06B
|Revenue Actual
|72.34B
|71.32B
|70.20B
|65.47B
