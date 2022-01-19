UnitedHealth Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 05:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UnitedHealth Group beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $4.48 versus an estimate of $4.31, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8.28 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 4.41 4.43 4.38 2.41 EPS Actual 4.52 4.70 5.31 2.52 Revenue Estimate 71.19B 69.45B 69.22B 65.06B Revenue Actual 72.34B 71.32B 70.20B 65.47B

