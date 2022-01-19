Pinnacle Financial Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 05:15 PM.

Earnings

Pinnacle Finl Partners beat estimated earnings by 7.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $1.58, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $35.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 4.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pinnacle Finl Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.55 1.44 1.39 1.35 EPS Actual 1.75 1.68 1.61 1.58 Revenue Estimate 328.81M 315.54M 306.22M 303.80M Revenue Actual 341.64M 331.07M 315.58M 304.43M

