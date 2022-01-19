Pinnacle Financial Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 05:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pinnacle Finl Partners beat estimated earnings by 7.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $1.58, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $35.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 4.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pinnacle Finl Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|1.44
|1.39
|1.35
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|1.68
|1.61
|1.58
|Revenue Estimate
|328.81M
|315.54M
|306.22M
|303.80M
|Revenue Actual
|341.64M
|331.07M
|315.58M
|304.43M
