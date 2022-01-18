Recap: Fulton Financial Q4 Earnings
Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fulton Financial reported in-line EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.37, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 6.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fulton Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.33
|0.35
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.38
|0.43
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|163.81M
|163.44M
|167.52M
|158.31M
|Revenue Actual
|174.38M
|165.42M
|167.43M
|164.58M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings