Recap: Fulton Financial Q4 Earnings

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Fulton Financial reported in-line EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.37, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 6.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fulton Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.33 0.35 0.31 EPS Actual 0.45 0.38 0.43 0.30 Revenue Estimate 163.81M 163.44M 167.52M 158.31M Revenue Actual 174.38M 165.42M 167.43M 164.58M

