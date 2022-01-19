Progress Software: Q4 Earnings Insights
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Progress Software beat estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.74, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 14.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Progress Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.72
|0.75
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|1.18
|0.82
|0.95
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|131.07M
|121.86M
|121.39M
|128.01M
|Revenue Actual
|152.60M
|129.20M
|131.78M
|129.06M
