Progress Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Progress Software beat estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.74, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 14.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progress Software's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.72 0.75 0.77 EPS Actual 1.18 0.82 0.95 0.91 Revenue Estimate 131.07M 121.86M 121.39M 128.01M Revenue Actual 152.60M 129.20M 131.78M 129.06M

