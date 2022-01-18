Recap: Concentrix Q4 Earnings
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Concentrix beat estimated earnings by 10.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.99 versus an estimate of $2.71, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $165.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 3.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Concentrix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.24
|2.27
|2.08
|2.03
|EPS Actual
|2.49
|2.37
|2.29
|2.07
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.36B
|1.28B
|1.24B
|Revenue Actual
|1.40B
|1.37B
|1.35B
|1.30B
