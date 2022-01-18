Recap: Interactive Brokers Group Q4 Earnings
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Interactive Brokers Group reported in-line EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.83, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Interactive Brokers Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.83
|0.91
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.82
|0.98
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|640.87M
|681.28M
|736.60M
|558.85M
|Revenue Actual
|464.00M
|754.00M
|893.00M
|599.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings