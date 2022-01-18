Recap: Interactive Brokers Group Q4 Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group reported in-line EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.83, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Interactive Brokers Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.83 0.91 0.59 EPS Actual 0.78 0.82 0.98 0.69 Revenue Estimate 640.87M 681.28M 736.60M 558.85M Revenue Actual 464.00M 754.00M 893.00M 599.00M

