JB Hunt Transport Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 4:10pm   Comments
JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JB Hunt Transport Servs beat estimated earnings by 13.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $759.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 8.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.79 1.55 1.18 1.30
EPS Actual 1.88 1.61 1.37 1.44
Revenue Estimate 3.01B 2.70B 2.49B 2.57B
Revenue Actual 3.15B 2.91B 2.62B 2.74B

