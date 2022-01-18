JB Hunt Transport Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights
JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JB Hunt Transport Servs beat estimated earnings by 13.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $759.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 8.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.79
|1.55
|1.18
|1.30
|EPS Actual
|1.88
|1.61
|1.37
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|3.01B
|2.70B
|2.49B
|2.57B
|Revenue Actual
|3.15B
|2.91B
|2.62B
|2.74B
