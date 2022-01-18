Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Meta Platforms Stock In The Last 5 Years

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.87% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In FB: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.79 shares of Meta Platforms at the time with $100. This investment in FB would have produced an average annual return of 20.03%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $893.00 billion.

Meta Platforms's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Meta Platforms you would have approximately $252.82 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.