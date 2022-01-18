 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Alcoa's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:05am
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-01-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alcoa will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.96.

Alcoa bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 15.23% increase in the share price the next day.

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa were trading at $61.39 as of January 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 166.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

