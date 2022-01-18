Charles Schwab: Q4 Earnings Insights
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 08:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Charles Schwab missed estimated earnings by 1.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.87, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $532.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charles Schwab's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.73
|0.82
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.70
|0.84
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|4.52B
|4.46B
|4.60B
|4.11B
|Revenue Actual
|4.57B
|4.53B
|4.71B
|4.18B
