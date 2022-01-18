Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q4 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 2.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.01, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of New York Mellon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|1
|0.87
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|1.13
|0.97
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|3.95B
|3.88B
|3.85B
|3.83B
|Revenue Actual
|4.04B
|3.96B
|3.92B
|3.90B
