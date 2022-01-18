 Skip to main content

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 7:09am   Comments
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 2.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.01, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of New York Mellon's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.01 1 0.87 0.91
EPS Actual 1.04 1.13 0.97 0.96
Revenue Estimate 3.95B 3.88B 3.85B 3.83B
Revenue Actual 4.04B 3.96B 3.92B 3.90B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

