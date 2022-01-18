Recap: FB Financial Q4 Earnings
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FB Financial beat estimated earnings by 11.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $30.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.74
|0.87
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.88
|1.12
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|137.85M
|132.01M
|154.91M
|162.00M
|Revenue Actual
|146.77M
|135.14M
|150.38M
|163.71M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News