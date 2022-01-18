Recap: FB Financial Q4 Earnings

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FB Financial beat estimated earnings by 11.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $30.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.74 0.87 0.81 EPS Actual 0.89 0.88 1.12 1.14 Revenue Estimate 137.85M 132.01M 154.91M 162.00M Revenue Actual 146.77M 135.14M 150.38M 163.71M

