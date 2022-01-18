Recap: Mercantile Bank Q4 Earnings
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 05:01 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mercantile Bank missed estimated earnings by 13.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mercantile Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.74
|0.71
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|1.12
|0.87
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|41.47M
|41.29M
|42.10M
|40.34M
|Revenue Actual
|46.69M
|45.43M
|43.00M
|46.18M
