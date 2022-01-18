Truist Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 05:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Truist Financial beat estimated earnings by 10.4%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 1.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Truist Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.21
|1.17
|1.11
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|1.42
|1.55
|1.18
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|5.53B
|5.47B
|5.47B
|5.41B
|Revenue Actual
|5.60B
|5.65B
|5.48B
|5.65B
