 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Golden Matrix Reports Record Revenues In Excess Of $9.3M, Go-Forward Trajectory
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2022 3:08pm   Comments
Share:
Golden Matrix Reports Record Revenues In Excess Of $9.3M, Go-Forward Trajectory

The Golden Matrix Group Inc (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming technologies and content, reported record revenues in excess of $9.3 million in the nine months ending Oct. 31, 2021.

The company changed its fiscal year from Jan. 31 to Oct. 31.

What Happened: Golden Matrix develops and owns online gaming intellectual property, and builds turnkey white label gaming platforms.

In its development of modular, white-label gaming platforms that promote better user acquisition, engagement, retention and monetization through such things as loyalty and reward programs, Golden Matrix managed to increase revenues by 185%.

Net income of stood at $648,072 while adjusted EBITDA ended at $1,654,187. This was the 13th consecutive quarter of profitability for the company.

Operator and registered user numbers topped 520 and 5.3 million, respectively, as of October, with its aggregation gambling platform currently being used by nine operators in five countries.

The firm acquired an 80% interest in U.K.-based RKings, marking GMGI’s entry into the B2C space, and meaningful expansion into markets outside of the Asia Pacific region.

Why It Matters: In concluding statements on the company’s go-forward strategy and trajectory, CEO Brian Goodman added that the RKings transaction is game-changing. It marks an entry into a high-growth and profitable vertical, alongside an opportunity to expand to other additional markets, beyond the U.K.

“This and other strategic opportunities now under consideration are expected to serve to facilitate our entry into additional B2B and B2C markets, improve operating margins, accelerate both revenues and earnings, and expand the company's global footprint."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GMGI)

A Diamond in the Rough? This Gaming Platform Might (Literally) Change the Game
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Goodman Golden MatrixEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com