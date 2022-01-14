NetApp Inc. The Winning Streak Continues

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of NetApp Inc. NTAP traded today at $96.75, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 338,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

NetApp Inc. is currently priced 22.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $74.61.

In the past 12 months, NetApp Inc. share prices are bracketed by a low of $58.83 and a high of $96.75 and are now at $96.50, 64% above that low price.

NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company’s three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance. NetApp transitioned from a data center storage firm to a company with software data management solutions for multicloud environments. The California-headquartered company sells globally and has approximately 10,000 employees.

