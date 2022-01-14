 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 11:46am   Comments
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.12% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CHTR: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 16.02 shares of Charter Communications at the time with $1,000. This investment in CHTR would have produced an average annual return of 25.51%. Currently, Charter Communications has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion.

Charter Communications's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $9,792.72 today based on a price of $611.26 for CHTR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

