If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 11:46am   Comments
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ALK: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.96 shares of Alaska Air Gr at the time with $100. This investment in ALK would have produced an average annual return of 10.8%. Currently, Alaska Air Gr has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion.

Alaska Air Gr's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $778.22 today based on a price of $55.74 for ALK at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

