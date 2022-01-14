 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Share:
$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.78% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In FC: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 27.40 shares of Franklin Covey at the time with $100. This investment in FC would have produced an average annual return of 14.11%. Currently, Franklin Covey has a market capitalization of $731.44 million.

Franklin Covey's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Franklin Covey you would have approximately $1,401.64 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FC)

56 Biggest Movers From Friday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Franklin Covey: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2022
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Franklin Covey
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com