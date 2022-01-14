 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Halliburton Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.6% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In HAL: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 19.51 shares of Halliburton at the time with $100. This investment in HAL would have produced an average annual return of 8.93%. Currently, Halliburton has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion.

Halliburton's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $553.56 today based on a price of $28.36 for HAL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

