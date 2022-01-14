 Skip to main content

Citigroup: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 8:33am   Comments
Citigroup: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Citigroup (NYSE:C) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citigroup beat estimated earnings by 45.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.37, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47, which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.68 1.96 2.60 1.34
EPS Actual 2.15 2.85 3.62 2.08
Revenue Estimate 17.01B 17.20B 18.82B 16.71B
Revenue Actual 17.15B 17.47B 19.33B 16.50B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

