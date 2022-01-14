Citigroup: Q4 Earnings Insights
Citigroup (NYSE:C) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Citigroup beat estimated earnings by 45.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.37, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47, which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.68
|1.96
|2.60
|1.34
|EPS Actual
|2.15
|2.85
|3.62
|2.08
|Revenue Estimate
|17.01B
|17.20B
|18.82B
|16.71B
|Revenue Actual
|17.15B
|17.47B
|19.33B
|16.50B
