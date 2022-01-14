Recap: BlackRock Q4 Earnings
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BlackRock beat estimated earnings by 2.66%, reporting an EPS of $10.42 versus an estimate of $10.15, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $628.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.6, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlackRock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|9.35
|9.36
|7.64
|9.14
|EPS Actual
|10.95
|10.03
|7.77
|10.18
|Revenue Estimate
|4.90B
|4.61B
|4.30B
|4.30B
|Revenue Actual
|5.05B
|4.82B
|4.40B
|4.48B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News