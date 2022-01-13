 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 2:08pm   Comments
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.37% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NTLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 76.22 shares of Intellia Therapeutics at the time with $1,000. This investment in NTLA would have produced an average annual return of 48.02%. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion.

Intellia Therapeutics's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Intellia Therapeutics you would have approximately $7,106.71 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

