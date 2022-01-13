 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GrowGeneration Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GrowGeneration Stock In The Last 5 Years

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.19% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In GRWG: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 450.45 shares of GrowGeneration at the time with $1,000. This investment in GRWG would have produced an average annual return of 35.82%. Currently, GrowGeneration has a market capitalization of $613.75 million.

GrowGeneration's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in GrowGeneration you would have approximately $4,622.52 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

