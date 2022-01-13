 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Royal Caribbean Gr 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.05% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In RCL: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 59.88 shares of Royal Caribbean Gr at the time with $1,000. This investment in RCL would have produced an average annual return of 8.48%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Gr has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,092.22 today based on a price of $85.03 for RCL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

