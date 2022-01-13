 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 10:06am   Comments
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.33% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In EQIX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.88 shares of Equinix at the time with $100. This investment in EQIX would have produced an average annual return of 21.03%. Currently, Equinix has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion.

Equinix's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $671.33 today based on a price of $759.11 for EQIX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

