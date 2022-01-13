 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For PNC Financial Services
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 9:54am   Comments
Share:
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For PNC Financial Services

 

 

In the current session, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is trading at $227.16, after a 1% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 12.57%, and in the past year, by 46.76%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently higher from its 52 week high by 0.28%.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

PNC Financial Services Gr Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 17.2 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 16.79 of the Banks industry. Ideally, one might believe that PNC Financial Services Gr Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

Price Candles

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Related Articles (PNC)

PNC Financial Services Gr's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022
Analyst Ratings For PNC Financial Services Gr
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com