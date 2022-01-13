 Skip to main content

TuanChe: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 9:53am   Comments
TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TuanChe missed estimated earnings by 86.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TuanChe's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.040 -0.13 -0.04 -0.24
EPS Actual -0.016 -0.16 -0.01 -0.02
Revenue Estimate 18.87M 12.09M 14.25M 12.79M
Revenue Actual 20.51M 12.35M 25.40M 14.73M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

