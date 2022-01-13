TuanChe: Q3 Earnings Insights
TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TuanChe missed estimated earnings by 86.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TuanChe's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.040
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.016
|-0.16
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|18.87M
|12.09M
|14.25M
|12.79M
|Revenue Actual
|20.51M
|12.35M
|25.40M
|14.73M
