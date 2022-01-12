Volt Information Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Volt Information Sciences beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 7.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Volt Information Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.01
|-0.19
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.12
|-0.08
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|213.00M
|221.00M
|210.50M
|205.50M
|Revenue Actual
|217.53M
|222.09M
|217.96M
|211.07M
