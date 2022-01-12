Volt Information Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Volt Information Sciences beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 7.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Volt Information Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.01 -0.19 0.01 EPS Actual 0.05 0.12 -0.08 0.11 Revenue Estimate 213.00M 221.00M 210.50M 205.50M Revenue Actual 217.53M 222.09M 217.96M 211.07M

