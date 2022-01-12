KB Home: Q4 Earnings Insights
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KB Home beat estimated earnings by 8.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.91 versus an estimate of $1.76, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $481.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KB Home's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.62
|1.31
|0.92
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|1.50
|1.02
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|1.57B
|1.50B
|1.21B
|1.14B
|Revenue Actual
|1.47B
|1.44B
|1.14B
|1.19B
