Recap: Concrete Pumping Holdings Q4 Earnings

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Concrete Pumping Holdings missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.1, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Concrete Pumping Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.02
|-0.05
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0
|0.05
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|80.81
|73.99M
|67.54M
|79.93M
|Revenue Actual
|80.76M
|76.87M
|70.42M
|79.19M
