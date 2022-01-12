If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.6% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BCRX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 352.11 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the time with $1,000. This investment in BCRX would have produced an average annual return of 19.4%. Currently, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,887.32 today based on a price of $16.73 for BCRX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

