 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Share:
$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 43.01% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In HUBS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.96 shares of HubSpot at the time with $100. This investment in HUBS would have produced an average annual return of 58.79%. Currently, HubSpot has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion.

HubSpot's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in HubSpot you would have approximately $1,009.54 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HUBS)

HubSpot Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Alibaba, Disney, NVDIA, Coinbase, Hubspot, JD.com And More
Kerrisdale Capital Shorts HubSpot, Says Company 'In A Tough Spot'
This Is What Whales Are Betting On HubSpot
Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In HubSpot; Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com