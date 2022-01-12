$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.5% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In AEHR: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1,282.05 shares of Aehr Test Systems at the time with $1,000. This investment in AEHR would have produced an average annual return of 34.31%. Currently, Aehr Test Systems has a market capitalization of $395.70 million.

Aehr Test Systems's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $19,102.56 today based on a price of $14.90 for AEHR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

