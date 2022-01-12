 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 10:11am   Comments
Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.59% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TTWO: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 19.46 shares of Take-Two Interactive at the time with $1,000. This investment in TTWO would have produced an average annual return of 24.41%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion.

Take-Two Interactive's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Take-Two Interactive you would have approximately $2,980.93 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

