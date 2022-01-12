 Skip to main content

Recap: Wipro Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 7:10am   Comments
Recap: Wipro Q3 Earnings

 

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wipro missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $585.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wipro's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.06
EPS Actual 0.07 0.08 0.07 0.07
Revenue Estimate 2.57B 2.31B 2.17B 2.13B
Revenue Actual 2.65B 2.46B 2.22B 2.15B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

