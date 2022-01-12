Infosys: Q3 Earnings Insights
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Infosys reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $734.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Infosys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.17
|0.16
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.17
|0.16
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|3.91B
|3.69B
|3.56B
|3.38B
|Revenue Actual
|4.00B
|3.78B
|3.61B
|3.52B
