Infosys: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 7:10am
Infosys: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infosys reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $734.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infosys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.15
EPS Actual 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.17
Revenue Estimate 3.91B 3.69B 3.56B 3.38B
Revenue Actual 4.00B 3.78B 3.61B 3.52B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

